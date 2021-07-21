Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,695 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 205,405 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $4,915,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,357. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 539.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

