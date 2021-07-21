PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 262.50 ($3.43). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 276,741 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 283.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.76.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha acquired 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.