Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

NBN stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

