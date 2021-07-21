Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

