Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

