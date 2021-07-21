Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Decreased by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

