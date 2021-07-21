Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMG. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.04. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

