Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Linde plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $290.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.09. The company has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.