Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.98.

LUN opened at C$11.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

