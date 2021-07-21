Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Boosted by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

NYSE:WSO opened at $283.48 on Wednesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $193.96 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.76.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

