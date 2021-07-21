Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Lifted by Wedbush

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Wipro by 63.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wipro by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wipro by 77.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

