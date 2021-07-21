Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Lawrence Page Sells 13,689 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,689 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,264.31, for a total value of $30,996,139.59.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

