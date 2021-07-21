Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Boston Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Boston Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

