Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

STAG stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.52.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 790,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,381,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.