Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.78 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $389.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,301 shares of company stock worth $31,328,773. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.