Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

