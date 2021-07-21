Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2022 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $636.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 235.81, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $644.37. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $418.02 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.