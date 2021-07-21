QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) versus Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Critical Comparison

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QAD and Cloopen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

QAD currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.85%. Cloopen Group has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 275.65%. Given Cloopen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than QAD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QAD and Cloopen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $307.86 million 5.88 $11.06 million $0.55 158.82 Cloopen Group $117.65 million 7.81 -$75.43 million N/A N/A

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of QAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 4.20% 9.38% 3.66% Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QAD beats Cloopen Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions. It also provides integrated supplier management software products that include supplier portal, precision global trade transportation execution, supplier management, and sourcing services; and connected supply chain software products that comprise supply chain and digital supply chain planning solutions. In addition, the company offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical development, and integration. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. The company serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

