Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $122,000 Investment in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $322.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

