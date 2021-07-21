Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $2,873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 53.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 7,784.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 82.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.60. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

