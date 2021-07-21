Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 355.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,279 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Resonant by 203.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Resonant by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Resonant by 22.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

