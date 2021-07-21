QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $136.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

