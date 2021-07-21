Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 181,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

