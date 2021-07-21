Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.19 and last traded at $100.19. Approximately 546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 445,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $4,152,850. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $60,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $18,809,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

