Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $881.27 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $73.00 or 0.00229246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $881.27 million and $16.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001139 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.42 or 0.00805294 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

