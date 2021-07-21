QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $222,852.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00814369 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

