Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 3.1%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.50 and last traded at $132.66. Approximately 915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 761,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

