QunQun Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. QunQun has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $343,233.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

