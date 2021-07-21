Rackspace Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,891 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,324% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 330,204 shares worth $15,729,634. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $13,832,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

