Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 358,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,320,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

