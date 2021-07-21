Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.95.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$77.23 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$69.14 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$81.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

