Raymond James Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FNV. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$203.50.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$188.87 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$36.08 billion and a PE ratio of 48.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

