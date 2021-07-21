Raymond James Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $91.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

