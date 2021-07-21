Raymond James Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $33.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPLX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of MPLX opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

