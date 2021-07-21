Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.
TSE RUS opened at C$33.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$16.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.80.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
