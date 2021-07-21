Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

TSE RUS opened at C$33.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$16.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.80.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9972627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

