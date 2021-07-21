Raymond James Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.29. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The company has a market cap of C$671.14 million and a P/E ratio of -56.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.