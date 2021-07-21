Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,190 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.91% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $105,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RETA. lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

