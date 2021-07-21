RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.75

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 720,237 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

