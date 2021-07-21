RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 219.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDHL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $333.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.