RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.