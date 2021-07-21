Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Cap of $158.36 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Reef has a market cap of $158.36 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00084207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013957 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00799130 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

