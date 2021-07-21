Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RF opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

