Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $4.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RS opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

