Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of RELX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,150. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $148,400,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 124.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 78,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
