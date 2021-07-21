Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.48% of BIOLASE worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 439,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. BIOLASE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

