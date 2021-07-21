Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.