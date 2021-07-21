Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

