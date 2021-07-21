Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lennar Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

