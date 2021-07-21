Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SunPower Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SunPower in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

SPWR opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,172. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in SunPower by 1.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SunPower by 26.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SunPower by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

