Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.95.

AEM opened at C$77.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.70.

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.